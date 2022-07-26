ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the past few weeks, Adams County, Miss. experienced several ATV thefts and deputies sought the public’s assistance in recovering the ATVs and identifying the suspects. According to authorities, nearly all of the stolen ATVs were recovered in Adams and Franklin counties and deputies arrested the following individuals:

18-year-old Kamron Singleton

21-year-old Kevin Shelton, Jr.

16-year-old Javari Blanton

Singleton and Shelton were charged with four counts of Grand Larceny and Conspiracy to Commit a Crime. Blanton was charged with Possession of Stolen Property and Conspiracy to Commit a Crime.

The investigation into the ATV thefts is ongoing and more arrests are expected. If you have any information regarding the stolen ATVs, contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 601-446-8333.