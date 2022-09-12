Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following article contains content surrounding sexual assault. Viewer’s discretion is advised.

DOWNSVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from a victim on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Deputies were advised that the victim and 30-year-old Brett Michael McDaniel were riding in a vehicle when McDaniel allegedly assaulted the victim. McDaniel allegedly assaulted the victim from September 9, 2022, to September 10, 2022.

On September 9, 2022, the victim and McDaniel were in a verbal altercation prior to the assault and she placed her three children in the car to leave the scene. McDaniel then entered the vehicle and would not exit.

The victim mentioned as she drove down the road, McDaniel allegedly grabbed her hair and the steering wheel, causing the vehicle to exit the roadway way and hit a mailbox. During the assault, McDaniel allegedly grabbed and bit her breast.

The victim went on to mention that McDaniel allegedly raped her on September 10, 2022. According to the victim, McDaniel ripped off her clothing and demanded sexual intercourse while at their residence. The victim allegedly told McDaniel she did not want to engage in sexual activity multiple times; however, McDaniel proceeded to engage in sexual intercourse without the victim’s consent.

Due to the strength of McDaniel, the victim was in fear of fighting back. Deputies went on to speak with the victim’s children who mentioned that McDaniel allegedly hit their mother in the face and pulled the steering wheel in the vehicle during the assault on September 9, 2022.

According to McDaniel, he did not assault the victim. McDaniel admitted to having sexual intercourse with the victim but mentioned it was consensual. He also mentioned that the bruises on the victim did not come from him.

McDaniel was arrested and taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with two counts of Domestic Abuse and Second-Degree Rape.