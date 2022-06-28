Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — After a recent investigation into a business burglary on Arkansas Road, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies have arrested five juvenile suspects. During their arrest, deputies discovered over $10,000 worth of vapes and various smoking items.

The suspects were transported and booked into Green Oaks Detention Center on Simple Burglary. One suspect was charged with Simple Criminal Damage to Property.