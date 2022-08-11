Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MADISON PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, the State Fire Marshal’s Office arrested 28-year-old Cody Faulkner, for allegedly setting an abandoned mobile home on fire. According to reports, Faulkner is a former Tallulah volunteer firefighter.

On August 8, 2022, the Tallulah Fire Department responded to a report of a mobile home fire located on the 200 block of Frederick Street in Richmond, La. Although no one was reported injured, suspicious circumstances were discovered during the response to the fire which led the fire chief to request the State Fire Marshal’s Office’s assistance in the investigation.

During the investigation, deputies determined the fire was intentionally set in a bedroom. After collaborating with the fire department at the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were able to identify Faulkner as the alleged suspect.

It’s disappointing that one person’s actions can bring doubt to an entire fire department’s commitment to its community. But the communities served by the Tallulah Fire Department should not only remain supportive and trusting of their first responders, but also be proud of them for doing the right thing even if it wasn’t the easy thing. State Fire Marshal Dan Wallis

Faulkner was charged with Simple Arson.