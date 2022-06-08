CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 3, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into an adult male engaging in online conversations with a minor. Over the course of several days, the suspect sent sexual videos and photos, requesting the minor to do the same.
According to deputies, they identified the suspect as 27-year-old Preston K. Glass. On Sunday, June 5, 2022, Glass was located by authorities and placed under arrest in Springfield, La.
He was charged with Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor and Indecent Behavior with Juveniles.