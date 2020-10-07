Delta landfall expected Friday, ArkLaMiss impacts are likely

WEST MONROE, La. — (10/7/2020) Hurricane Delta has emerged in the southern Gulf of Mexico noticeably weaker, spending much of the day over the Yucatan Peninsula. The storm is expected to reorganize and develop into a major hurricane for a brief period on Friday morning.

After that, Delta will encounter shear from an approaching trough while moving over cooler waters near the northern Gulf coast. The storm should begin to weaken slightly before landfall on Friday afternoon.

Forecast Cone for Hurricane Delta valid 4p Wednesday [National Hurricane Center]

The storm will continue to move quickly inland, perhaps moving over the southern ArkLaMiss parishes Friday night/Saturday morning as a low-end tropical storm. Impacts in our area will be greatest for areas along and east of Delta’s landfalling center.

Tropical storm force wind gusts will be possible, especially along the Mississippi Valley, Friday night into early Saturday morning. Some sustained winds up to 35 mph will also be possible, generally for areas along and east of Highway 165. Winds will be capable of downing trees and causing sporadic power outages.

Due to the storm’s quick forward motion, widespread flooding is not expected to be a major concern. Most of the ArkLaMiss can expect rain totals in the 3-5″ range, with some areas farther eastward seeing over 6″. Flash flood watches are in effect along the Mississippi Valley through early Saturday.

ArkLaMiss Rainfall Forecast (through Saturday afternoon)

Isolated tornadoes will be possible immediately along the coast, but is not a primary threat in our area. While an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, a significant threat isn’t likely for the ArkLaMiss. We will continue to monitor this scenario through the duration of Delta’s landfall.

Residents are urged to prepare for gusty winds and periods of heavy rain through the day Friday into early Saturday. Stay updated with the latest weather information as Delta approaches the coast this weekend. Subtle changes with the storm’s track could lead to more significant impacts in any given area.