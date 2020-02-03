Delhi native, LSU alum Johnny Robinson reflects on career, Chiefs’ last Super Bowl title 50 years ago

On Sunday, the Chiefs defeated the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, 31-20.

The last time the Chiefs experienced football “grand finale” was in 1970, when the team defeated the Vikings in Super Bowl IV.

NBC 10/FOX 14’s Chris Demirdjian went one on one with Delhi native, and LSU alum Johnny Robinson, who was on the Chiefs’ championship team that season.

“The first Super Bowl was played with Kansas City and Green Bay. We almost had a rematch, ” says Robinson.

50 years after the inaugural title game, 49 years after his final contest, it’s a faded memory for some. But, Johnny Robinson has not forgotten about it.

Courtesy: Robinson Family

“The last game I played was that [AFC] Championship game on Christmas Day, and it was 25 degrees outside,” Robinson reflects.

During Robinson’s career as a safety, he turned the heat up against opposing defenses. The now 81-year old is forever linked to the Chiefs, formerly known as the Dallas Texans. But, his career took him elsewhere, at first.

“I was the number one draft choice by Detroit, ” says Robinson. “I picked Dallas because it was closer and warmer.”

Despite being selected to play football professionally, it nearly wasn’t in the cards for Robinson.

“My dad was coaching the LSU tennis team, ” Robinson says. “I had a lot of success down there. I won the No. 5 in singles in the [Southeastern Conference], and went to nationals. I was a better football player than I was a tennis player.”

The right choice was made. The 1958 National Champ with LSU was initially playing professionally on the offensive side of the football. After his first couple of seasons, he switched to defense.

Courtesy: Robinson Family

“Coach [Hank] Stram, my coach in Kansas City, he was well familiar with me that I could play defense, ” says Robinson. “I had a lot of experience playing college ball on defense. And, Hank had a place for me.”

Perhaps, that was the best call of his career. At one point, the seven-time All-Pro led the league in interceptions.

“I never felt like I was an exceptional athlete. Everybody seemed to think I was doing a great job, ” Robinson remembers.

With Robinson’s help, the 1969 Chiefs led the regular season in defense. They won two playoff contests over the Jets and Raiders. They had a spot in the big game.

“We got a chance to go back and play in Super Bowl IV against the Vikings, ” Robinson says. “That was a thrill that kept the team together.”

Courtesy: Robinson Family

He recorded an interception, as well as a fumble recovery. The Chiefs upset the favored Vikings 23-7. A career ending injury forced him to retire the next season. After, he opened the Johnny Robinson Boys Home to help troubled youth in Northeast Louisiana.

“To have a kid come back and thank you for what you’ve done for him, that’s your gratitude, ” says Robinson.

Robinson received further acknowledgment, from the NFL. As a senior member, in 2019, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Courtesy: Robinson Family

“God has really blessed me, ” Robinson rejoices. “I’m thankful for the committee to have selected me for the ‘old-timers’ unit,'”.

Watching the Chiefs in Super Bowl 54 brings back plenty of memories form when the team earned some jewelry, 50 years ago.

Courtesy: Robinson Family

“Having a World Championship ring, that’s what the Super Bowl means.”