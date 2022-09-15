DELHI, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Richland Fire District Ward 1 was dispatched to a house fire located on Carson Road in Delhi, La. around 3:30 AM. Upon arrival, authorities located the deceased bodies of an elderly couple.

With the assistance of the Holly Ridge Fire Department, authorities located the 78-year-old male and 77-year-old female in separate rooms of the residence. According to officials, the identifications and cause of death are pending with the Richland Parish Coroner’s Office.

Authorities also noticed the fire may have initiated in the residence’s living room area.