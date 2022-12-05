WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The defending FIFA World Cup champions France returns back to the quarterfinals. After Kylian Mbappé and Olivier Giroud lifted Les Bleus (The Blues) to a 3-1 victory over Poland, in the round of 16 match at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar on Sunday.

The first goal came from Olivier Giroud who took advantage off a pass from Kylian Mbappé in the 44th minute and scored to lift France a 1-0 lead.

The goal marked Giroud’s 52nd career international goal with France plus broke a tie with Thierry Henry atop the country’s all-time goals list.

France Kylian Mbappé who has become notably one of the best soccer players in the league.

The 23-year-old superstar netted his first goal of the match to push the French lead in the 74th minute. He was all alone in the box and Mbappé fires a great strike from the corner of the box as he ripped a shot past Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny for the goal. Extending the French lead 2-nil.

Mbappé wasn’t done just yet, he scored in the first minute of second-half stoppage time when he fires a shot into the far corner. Polish Goalkeeper Szczesny could not get there in time for the stop. Mbappé incredible shot secure the victory, France wins 3-1.

France moves onto the quarterfinals as they look to return back to the championship stage to defend its title.