MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– The December 10th elections are only a few days away. It’s important for voters to be prepared before they show up at the polls on Saturday.

Joshua Stockley, a political science professor at ULM, goes over the proposed amendment. Amendment One: Ask voters whether they want to add language to the state constitution that explicitly prohibits non-citizens from being able to vote in Louisiana elections. “A yes vote would add this prohibition; a no vote would keep Louisiana law as it is.”

Currently, to vote in a Louisiana-sanctioned election, you only have to be a citizen of Louisiana and not a citizen of the U.S. Stockley explained more: “This is a measure that is very similar to a lot of measures in other states; it just really reaffirms how important US citizenship is in voting.”