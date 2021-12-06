Debate about adding COVID-19 vaccine to required school shots taking place at Louisiana State Capitol on Monday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Health And Welfare Committee is gathering on Monday at the Louisiana State Capitol.

You can watch the meeting Health and Welfare Committee here.

The Speaker of the Louisiana House of Representatives, Clay Schexnayder started the meeting off by emphasizing that “parents have rights.”

Schexnayder says, “The COVID-19 should not be added to schools. I am not an anti-vaccine person… vaccines prevent the disease… that is not what the Covid vaccine does.”

The Speaker of the Louisiana House of Representatives pointed out that federal courts are halting some of the Biden Administration’s mandates. Schexnayder urges the governor not to override the committee. The governor has already said he is in support of the vaccine being added to the schedule.

Attorney General Jeff Landry followed Clay Schexnayder by saying “The committee will determine if the change is acceptable or unacceptable.”

AG Landry ceded the rest of his time to Bobby Kennedy Jr.

Kennedy, Jr. is a lawyer and son of Senator Robert F Kennedy.

The life-long Democrat spent his time before the committee presenting his point of view about the Covid-19 vaccine.

Representative Laurie Schlegel stepped to the microphone and stated her opposition to the mandate for her teen son.

Schlegel has vaccinated herself and struggled with the decision to give the second dose to her son.

Rep. Schlegel says she’d get the vaccine again since it helps reduce the severity.

The main order of business at the committee meeting is as follows:

“In accordance with R.S. 49:968(D)(2), oversight hearing on the administrative rule proposed by the Louisiana Department of Health to amend the state immunization schedule provided for in LAC 51:II.701 to add COVID-19 vaccines to the list of vaccinations required for school and child day care entry.”

This meeting is taking place after Governor Edwards spoke on Friday about the possibility of requiring students in K-12 and higher education to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

When asked about backtracking on the addition of the Covid-19 vaccine to the immunization schedule for students in Louisiana, Gov. Edwards said, “I would have to learn something different then I’ve learned to date.”

Edwards followed by saying, “it is certainly my inclination that the vaccine will be added to the schedule that pertains to K-12 schools and higher ed.”

The Health And Welfare Committee meeting is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. in Room 5.