UNION PARISH, La. (KLFY) — On May 10, 2019, Ronald Greene, 49, died after an encounter with Louisiana State Police following a high-speed chase in Union Parish. Greene’s family was told that his death was due to a car crash during the police chase. LSP maintained this claim until a video was released two years after Greene’s death showing Greene being assaulted by troopers prior to his death.

Now, Greene’s family and Family Attorney Ron Haley are still seeking justice. Mona Hardin, Greene’s mother, and Haley appeared on The Cravins Brothers Zydeco and Info Show (Z105.9) to talk about what’s next for the family and in the case.

Last week, on Dec. 15, five officers were charged in connection to their fatal encounter with Greene. Haley says that as far as the criminal case involving the officers, the five have until Tuesday to turn themselves in. At which point, they will be given a chance to make bond. A trial date for that case has not been set.

When referring to the pending Civil trial, Haley told Z105.9, “We learned late yesterday evening that we’ve finally been given a trial date on the civil rights case…The jury trial in the case of Ronald Greene, the civil one, is set to go to court June 17, 2024.”

Hardin, although pleased with the progress in her son’s case, is still frustrated with the lack of support and cooperation from officials throughout this process. Hardin says she reached out to officials, including District Attorney John Belton, Governor John Bel Edwards and others.

“You have a chance to do what’s right moving forward or you really have a chance to muck this up,” she said.