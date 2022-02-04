MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana Delta Community College recently appointed Executive Director of Community and Public Relations, Darian Atkins, to lead the work of diversity equity, and inclusion at the college institution. Atkins will serve as the DEI Advisory Council Chair for the first year and will lead the council during the critical time of forming the group’s foundation, identity, and purpose.

“Ms. Atkins is an ideal fit for this position. She volunteered to participate in and completed the year-long DEI training offered through the Louisiana Community and Technical College System. She has also been an active member of the state-wide LCTCS DEI Task Force. Perhaps, most importantly, she lives the ideals of diversity, equity, and inclusion work in her everyday life,” Dr. Randy Esters said.

“I’m thrilled that we now have a DEI presence at LDCC. I didn’t have to be the one to lead it, but I certainly would’ve wanted to be a part of it,” says Atkins. “DEI is essential work, and the scope is broad. The chancellor placed a lot of confidence in my ability to serve the college in this capacity, and I’m honored by that. I bring all that I am to the table, sleeves rolled up, mind open with many other like-minded employees and students to ensure all segments of LDCC is and continues to be a place for all people to pursue their dreams.”