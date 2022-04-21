UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— Following this morning’s stabbing incident at Foster Farms in Farmerville, Darbonne Woods Charter School is currently on lockdown. Currently, authorities are searching for a suspect. The school is following recommendations by the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office according to a post to their Facebook page. You can see the post below.

Darbonne Woods Charter School

Details are limited at this time regarding this case but we are following this story and will keep you updated with the latest as the information becomes available.