Union Parish, La. (05/13/20)— D’Arbonne Water System – North has issued a partial boil advisory due to a break in a water main.
The affected areas are:
- Walter Road
- Wilbur Road
- Sarah Road
- Dennis Road
- Artis Road
- Earnestine Road
- Hack Road
- Snowball Road
Customers in these areas are reminded to boil their water for ONE FULL MINUTE before use. This includes making ice, brushing teeth, or in the preparation of food.
This boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by D’Arbonne Water System.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
- D’Arbonne Water System – North has issued a partial boil advisory
- Senior Night: West Ouachita’s Alaina Fletcher
- After battling COVID-19, local nurse warns of the severity of the virus amid Louisiana’s partial re-opening
- Ruston’s Ke’travion Hargrove on committing to Louisiana Tech over Power Five schools, ‘[I] like how they kept in contact with me…’
- World War II nurse from Union Parish turns 100 years old