D’Arbonne Water System – North has issued a partial boil advisory

Union Parish, La. (05/13/20)— D’Arbonne Water System – North has issued a partial boil advisory due to a break in a water main.

The affected areas are:

  • Walter Road
  • Wilbur Road
  • Sarah Road
  • Dennis Road
  • Artis Road
  • Earnestine Road
  • Hack Road
  • Snowball Road

Customers in these areas are reminded to boil their water for ONE FULL MINUTE before use. This includes making ice, brushing teeth, or in the preparation of food.

This boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by D’Arbonne Water System.

