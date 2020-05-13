Union Parish, La. (05/13/20)— D’Arbonne Water System – North has issued a partial boil advisory due to a break in a water main.

The affected areas are:

Walter Road

Wilbur Road

Sarah Road

Dennis Road

Artis Road

Earnestine Road

Hack Road

Snowball Road

Customers in these areas are reminded to boil their water for ONE FULL MINUTE before use. This includes making ice, brushing teeth, or in the preparation of food.

This boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by D’Arbonne Water System.

