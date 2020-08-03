D’Arbonne Water System – North has issued a partial boil advisory

Union Parish (08/03/20)— D’Arbonne Water System – North has issued a boil advisory for a portion of its customers.

The affected areas are all of Holley Road and 162-923 Barnes Bridge Road in Spearsville.

Customers in these areas are advised to boil their water for ONE FULL MINUTE before use.

This includes making ice, brushing teeth, and in the rinsing or preparation of food.

This boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by D’Arbonne Water System – North.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.