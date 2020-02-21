Union Parish, La. (02/21/20)— D’Arbonne Water System has issued a boil advisory for all of the North system due to a break in a water main.

All customers are to boil their water for one full minute before use. This includes making drinks or ice, brushing your teeth, or in the preparation of food.

This boil order is to stay in effect until rescinded by D’Arbonne Water System.

To see if your residence is in the effected area, click here.

