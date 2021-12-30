Damaged Equipment causes thousands to lose power

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- With the Omicron variant spreads, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are soaring again. Gov. John Bel Edwards along with the Louisiana Department of Health are urging people to ring in the new year at home. They also released new recommendations for schools as K-12 students will be returning to school soon.

The state says the Omicron variant continues to surge throughout Louisiana, and the state is beginning to see the impact.