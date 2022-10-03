FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the Domestic Abuse Resistance Team (D.A.R.T.) is hosting its annual candlelight vigil Thursday, October 6, 2022. The event will take place at 6 PM at the Farmerville Community Center, located at 407 South Main St. in Farmerville, La.



The vigil will honor the victims, survivors, and memories of lives lost to Domestic Violence and stalking and dating violence victims. D.A.R.T. encourages everyone to join in honoring those who have impacted by Domestic Violence.

For more information, contact 368-6181.