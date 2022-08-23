CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–For some kids, heading back to school can be exciting while others feel stressed about what to expect from the upcoming school year.

Students and teachers at Crossett High School are in week two of the school year. Tavis Caldwell is a student at CHS, he felt added stress going into the new year with much expectation as a junior.

“Trying to get that credit that you want so that you can go to that college you want is kind of stressful and nerve-wracking. Everybody is saying your junior year is really hard. Them saying that it really gets you stressed out because you don’t know what to expect,” explained Tavis Caldwell.

CHS Sophomore Sawyer Ross says summer is a time for her to relax and it never lasts long enough.

“I always end up biting off more than I can chew and overwork myself at school so I get very tired and the summer is when I kind of unwind from that,” explains Ross.

CHS Senior Madison Sharp feels her school district helps its students by monitoring their personal and academic concerns with regular check-ins to their assigned teacher.

“We go to once a week and we do check-ins regularly so that helps us stay on track and we kind of vent and let people know what we are doing.”

Signs of back-to-school anxiety parents may notice:

Continuously seeking reassurance despite already receiving an answer

Increased physical complaints; headache, fatigue

Change in sleep pattern

Avoiding school-related activities

Parents can aid in providing their children with proper support:

Approach anxiety instead of avoiding it

Practice proper school routines

Be the example you want your child to see

Ensure children have adequate sleep

If any student is in need of speaking with someone about back-to-school anxiety, contact the Crossett High School Counselor at (870) 362-2625