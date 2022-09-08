Be sure your ceiling hook can bear the weight of your hanging fruit basket with produce in it, not just while it’s empty.

CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– Crossett Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a community food distribution to assist with families in need. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, September 13, 2022 from 4 PM to 5:30 PM.

The event will be at the Crossett Methodist Church located at 500 Main Street in Crossett, Ark. Food will be distributed in the alley behind the church on a first come, first serve basis. Participants will also have the chance to search the giveaway clothing and household items at the food distribution.

For more details about this event, contact Crossett Area Chamber of Commerce at 870-364-6591.