Critical Blood Drive January 17 and 18; See how you can help

MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) — There will be a critical blood drive this Monday and Tuesday, January 17 and 18. Glenwood Regional Medical Center, St. Francis Medical Center, and Ochsner LSU Health are partnering with Lifeshare Blood Centers to host the drive. Each hospital tells NBC 10/FOX 14 that the need for blood is extremely high and it’s needed for all types of patients.

“When the community comes out and gives blood–that blood is processed–but we need more blood–every unit counts—we’re having to purse out every unit at the hospital,” said Kristin Wolkart, President of St. Francis Medical Center.

“I guess I would certainly tell them how critical their participation is that it’s perfectly safe in terms of how we set this up–there is social distancing–mask availability and so forth,” said Mark Randolph, CEO of Ochsner LSU health Shreveport-Monroe.

“I think in the last two years people have been so focused on covid that they see right now we have patients who are scheduled for surgery and their time is canceled because they can’t receive the blood. We have trauma patients that come in and the blood may not be there,” said Lori Mathieu, Chief Nursing Officer at Glenwood Regional Medical Center.

The drive is from 10 am to 6 pm, this Monday and Tuesday, January 17 and 18. It will be at the Glenwood Medical Mall on McMillan Road, the St. Francis Community Center on Tower Drive, and Ochsner LSU Health in Monroe.

Lifeshare Blood Center – Monroe shared a statement saying, “I would like to thank all of our hospital partners and administrators for helping LifeShare encourage our community to come together as one, and give the gift of life. LifeShare Blood Center is open Monday thru Saturday at our center located at 2909 Kilpatrick Blvd. As our community comes together to Donate Blood to get us out of our current critical need for blood please remember it takes us all to donate regularly to maintain an adequate Blood Supply in our area. Thank you for all of your efforts in helping us achieve our mission and save lives in our hospitals. Don’t forget to schedule your next blood donation with your phlebotomist after donating the gift of life.”