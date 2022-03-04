LAKE PROVIDENCE, La (KTVE/KARD)–Normally Law Enforcement is known for patrolling and protecting residents in their community. One local criminal investigator says that he plans to use the sport of baseball to make a positive impact the youth.

Keith Hawkins , East Carroll Parish Investigator, Director East Carroll baseball program, “I work for the sheriff’s department. I’d rather deal with these kids on the field. Whether it’s the basketball court, band , or whatever ; before I deal with them when it comes to law enforcement.”

Special investigator for the East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office Keith Hawkins , will serve as the director for the East Carroll Paris Summer Youth Baseball program. The program will be for both girls and boys from ages six through fourteen.

Keith Hawkins,”We wanted to start a program where we can get kids involved and they’ll have something to do for the summer.”

Kids involved in the program will play Teeball, Softball, and Baseball at the Eugune Hayley Sports Complex. Hawkins says kids involved will learn intangible skills that will benefit them in the future.

Keith Hawkins,”This is apart of life ,anytime you can get a kid involved or get a kid to enjoy what they’re doing , build that self confidence in them. I think they’ll become a better citizen later on in life.

Registration for the baseball program begins March 5th.