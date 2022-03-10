EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the recovery of a stolen trailer and the arrest of those who are responsible for the trailer being missing. The trailer is a 2013 Top Hat Industries 20 foot heavy duty.

The trailer was taken from the Bridges Road area during the overnight hours of February 13, 2022. A doorbell camera captured a dark colored pickup truck backing up to the trailer.

The trailer had a large bundle of 4×4 lumber, several empty 55 gallon drums, a tool box, and an air compressor on it at the time of the theft. If anyone have any information on the trailer and/or the suspect of this crime, contact Investigator Cathy Phillips at 870-864-1970.