UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Crime Stoppers of Union Parish and the Union Parish Jury are currently seeking information on the thefts of over 70 Union Parish road signs in the last 60 to 90 days. According to Crime Stoppers of Union Parish, the thefts have taken place on the east side of the parish on roads in the Linville, Dean, Marion, Oakland, Litroe, Sadie, and Haile communities.

If you have information on these thefts, contact Crime Stoppers at 318-368-9679. A cash reward will be paid to information leading to an arrest.