Crawfish season has been extended

MONROE, La-(KTVE/KARD)-Monroe residents have received some exciting news about one of their favorite fishes.

Dexter Simpson Monroe resident “this is Louisiana we all about crawfish, you know we love Crawfish. I do anyway you know my kids do.”

The United States Army Corporation of Engineers is prolonging the Crawfish season end date to August 31st due to high water levels in the area. Monroe resident Edward Hill says he’s happy that the season isn’t over.

Edward Hill Monroe resident “I love crawfish man, I believe it’ll be a good thing for the people as far as not just here in Monroe, but here in Louisiana all together because Louisiana is a Cajun state you know, so I think that’ll be a good thing”

Residents are excited about the season being extended, but owner of Trapp’s and Crawfish City Joey Trappey says the quality of crawfish isn’t always great when the season is prolonged

Joey Trappey owner of Trapp’s, Fieldhouse, & Crawfish City “The quality kind of goes down late in the season, shells get harder, they get a little bit smaller, and I know that they are still catching them, but we have a quality standard that once it dips below a certain quality, we would rather be closed than serve a subpar product”

Crawfish season normally ends in July.