MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, July 12, 2022, a single-vehicle crash took place on Forsythe Avenue. According to reports, a Ford truck hit a light pole near DeBastrop Drive and a broken power line initiated a grass fire.

Forsythe Avenue is currently blocked off from DeBastrop Drive to Racine Drive. As always, we will keep you updated once we receive more information.