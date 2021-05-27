Crash in Ouachita Parish claims the life of a Calhoun man

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On May 26, 2021, just before 5:30 P.M., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 151 just south of U.S. Highway 80.

According to a press release, the crash claimed the life of 20-year-old Shane Rieger.

Louisiana State Police initial investigation revealed a 2014 Kawasaki motorcycle, driven by Rieger, was traveling north on Louisiana Highway 151 and had entered a slight right hand curve. For reasons still under investigation, the motorcycle failed to negotiate the curve and traveled across the center line into the path of a 2010 Ford Explorer.

After the impact, the motorcycle overturned and ejected Rieger.

Rieger was wearing an approved DOT helmet. The driver of the Explorer, who was restrained, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. Louisiana State Police says this crash is still under investigation.

In 2021, Troop F has investigated 22 fatal crashes resulting in 25 deaths.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories