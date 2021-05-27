Crash in Ouachita Parish claims the life of a Calhoun man

CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On May 26, 2021, just before 5:30 P.M., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 151 just south of U.S. Highway 80.

According to a press release, the crash claimed the life of 20-year-old Shane Rieger.

Louisiana State Police initial investigation revealed a 2014 Kawasaki motorcycle, driven by Rieger, was traveling north on Louisiana Highway 151 and had entered a slight right hand curve. For reasons still under investigation, the motorcycle failed to negotiate the curve and traveled across the center line into the path of a 2010 Ford Explorer.

After the impact, the motorcycle overturned and ejected Rieger.

Rieger was wearing an approved DOT helmet. The driver of the Explorer, who was restrained, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. Louisiana State Police says this crash is still under investigation.

In 2021, Troop F has investigated 22 fatal crashes resulting in 25 deaths.