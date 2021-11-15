Crash in Madison Parish leaves two dead

WAVERLY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 14, 2021, shortly after 4:40 A.M., Louisiana State Troop F responded to a two vehicle crash on Interstate 20, just west of Waverly. The crash claimed the lives of two Florida men.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2017 International 18-wheeler, driven by 62-year-old Ronnie Davis of El Dorado, Ark. stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 20 for an unknown reason. As the 18-wheeler began to re-renter the travel lane, it was struck in the rear by a 2018 Ram Promaster Van that was being driven by Gussadi.

Gussadi, who was properly restrained, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger inside in the van, 26-year-old Aleksandar Nozharov of Clearwater, FL also died in the crash. Davis, who was restrained, was not injured in the crash.

Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis. The crash is still under investigation.