COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations, ventilators surpass highest point since pandemic began

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – According to data released by the Arkansas Department of Health, the state saw the largest increase in hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic with more than 100 new patients submitted with COVID-19.

Hospitalizations jumped by 103 putting the total at 1,376 patients in Arkansas with COVID-19. This is the most amount of Arkansans in a hospital with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic surpassing the last record of 1,371 set on January 11, 2021.

Officials with the ADH reported hospital bed numbers over the last three days showing that after an increase of 39 more COVID-19 patients on ICU beds, Arkansas hospitals currently only have eight ICU beds left in the state.

According to the report, there are 509 COVID-19 patients on ICU beds.

There are 25 new patients on ventilators in the last 24 hours, putting the total at 286. This is the highest amount of patients on ventilators with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The ADH report shows an increase of 21 deaths of patients with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Health officials reported 995 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total case count to 405,272. The active case count went down to 22,815 after a decrease of 1,106 active cases.

Vaccinations for COVID-19 continue to slowly increase with the number of Arkansans becoming fully immunized now at 1,096,947, an increase of 1,781 in the last 24 hours.

The number of partially immunized Arkansans increased by 1,581 in the last 24 hours, putting the total at 338,728.

Gov. Hutchinson released a statement regarding the new numbers reported for Monday: