COVID-19 in Arkansas: Gov. Hutchinson to discuss latest on cases, vaccinations at 1:30 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and Secretary of Health Dr. José Romero will provide an update Tuesday afternoon on Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.

According to an update Tuesday afternoon from the Arkansas Department of Health, 651,275 doses have been received. State officials say 413,116 of the doses have been given.

Out of the total doses the state has received, 601,875 doses have been received by hospitals, state long-term care facilities and other health care providers. Of the doses received by hosptials, state long-term care facilities and other health care providers, 392,212 have been given, which is 65.2%.

Also out of the total doses the state has received, 49,400 of them have been allocated in a federal program through CVS and Walgreens. According to state officials, 20,904 of the allocated doses have been given, or 42.3%.

As of Tuesday at noon, there have been 307,373 total COVID-19 cases in Arkansas since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Of the total cases, 244,413 are confirmed cases and 62,960 are considered probable cases.

The department of health shows that as of noon Tuesday, there are currently 15,320 active cases in the state, with 11,016 being confirmed cases and 4,304 considered probable cases.

Health officials report as of Tuesday at noon, there are 777 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 142 on ventilators due to the virus.

According to ADH, 5,106 Arkansans have died due to the coronavirus.

ADH reports 286,917 Arkansans have recovered from the virus.

You can watch the news conference in the video player above starting at 1:30 p.m.