COVID-19 cases rising in Louisiana

MONROE,La(KTVE/KARD)–According to the Louisiana department of health there are nearly five thousand new COVID cases in the state. Residents say the rise in cases is motivating them to receive their booster shots.



Statistics show that hospitalizations for covid19 is on the rise in Louisiana. Ochsner Monroe Medical center has 8 unvaccinated COVID patients, St. Francis Medical Center has 23 COVID-19 patients, and there are nearly 700 COVID hospitalizations in the state. West Monroe resident Kimberly Lenard received her booster shot at the West Monroe Police Department and says precautions must be taken in order to prevent the spread of the virus.



Kimberly Lenard,” I needed my booster so that I have smaller chances catching COVID-19, We got to do whatever we can as an individual to keep from getting Covid by being Vaccinated, so come on out and get it. You know whether it’s your booster or your first protect yourself as much as you can.”