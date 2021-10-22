Councilman Jared Brossett issues statement on DWI, plans to enter rehab

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Days after a second arrest for drinking and driving, New Orleans City Councilman Jared Brossett says he is not stepping down, but he is stepping away from his duties as a council member to seek treatment for alcoholism.

In a statement, Brossett writes “addiction is an illness. It is not a choice. For me, my family, and those I serve, I must prioritize rehabilitation.

Early Monday morning, police arrested Brossett for his second DWI.

In June of 2020, he crashed a city-leased SUV on Elysian Fields near the I-10 off-ramp, then failed a sobriety test. Brossett agreed to pay more than $45,000 in restitution to the city and entered a rehab program at Ochsner.

Brossett said this week he will enter an in-patient rehabilitation center.

The councilman added he will complete his term on the council. His staff will do his job until he returns.

Brossett is also a candidate for Council Member-At-Large in the November 13 election, but he said he will suspend all campaign activities.