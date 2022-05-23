MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From May 26, 2022, to May 30, 2022, the Bayou Kennel Club will host the American Kennel Club sanctioned Cottonland Cluster of Dog Shows at the Monroe Civic Center with a partner club, the Southeast Arkansas Kennel Club. Admissions will be $6 for adults and $3 for kids. The event will be from 9 AM to 4 PM each day.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit. To view the judging schedule, visit onfrio.com. For more information, contact Discover Monroe-West Monroe at 318-387-5691.