Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 967 new cases, 10 new deaths on July 9

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 967 new cases and 10 new deaths on Friday, July 9, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 487,558 and the total number of deaths to 10,781.

The number of probable cases increased to 77,000 on Friday while the total number of confirmed cases increased 410,558. The number of probable deaths increased by 2, coming to a total of 1,031 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 15 to 9,750. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 24 on Friday and the use of ventilators increased by 6, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 372 with 36 on ventilators.

Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 17,320 total confirmed cases and 422 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: