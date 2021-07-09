Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 967 new cases, 10 new deaths on July 9

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 967 new cases and 10 new deaths on Friday, July 9, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 487,558 and the total number of deaths to 10,781.
The number of probable cases increased to 77,000 on Friday while the total number of confirmed cases increased 410,558. The number of probable deaths increased by 2, coming to a total of 1,031 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 15 to 9,750. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 24 on Friday and the use of ventilators increased by 6, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 372 with 36 on ventilators.
Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 17,320 total confirmed cases and 422 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 17,320 cases, 422 deaths
- Lincoln Parish – 3,515 cases, 86 deaths (4 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 2,505 cases, 73 deaths (17 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 2,745 cases, 105 deaths
- Union Parish –2,127 cases, 72 deaths (3 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 2,087 cases, 44 deaths (2 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –1,653 cases, 47 deaths (3 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –1,584 cases, 47 deaths (1 new case)
- Madison Parish –1,537 cases, 34 deaths (2 new cases)
- Winn Parish –1,173 cases, 36 deaths (1 new case)
- West Carroll Parish –1,126 cases, 39 deaths (1 new case)
- La Salle Parish –1,100 cases, 25 deaths (7 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –927 cases, 33 deaths (3 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –897 cases, 23 deaths (no change)
- Caldwell Parish – 789 cases, 24 deaths (no change)
- Tensas Parish –327 cases, 6 deaths (no change)