Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 944 new cases, 5 new deaths on June 28

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 944 new cases and 8 new deaths on Monday, June 28, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 479,521 and the total number of deaths to 10,723.

The number of probable cases increased by 335 to 75,157 on Monday while the total number of confirmed cases increased by 2617 to 405,316. The number of probable deaths rose by 2 to a total of 1,020 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 10 to 9,708. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 4 on Monday and the use of ventilators decreased by 5, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 278 with 31 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, 54 new cases were reported and 2 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 17,167 total confirmed cases and 417 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: