BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 9,104 new cases and 102 new deaths on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,136,526 and the total number of deaths to 15,476.
For more Coronavirus News Click Here
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 57 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 16 of Tuesday; coming to a total of 2,184 hospitalized patients with 162 on ventilators.
For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE
In our area, 7,116 new cases and 16 new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 45,992 total confirmed cases and 640 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 45,992 cases, 640 deaths (2,849 new cases and 11 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 10,847 cases, 123 deaths (708 new cases and 1 new death)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,260 cases, 121 deaths (338 new cases and 1 new death)
- Franklin Parish – 6,339 cases, 147 deaths (467 new cases and 1 new death)
- Union Parish –6,231 cases, 116 deaths (485 new cases and 1 new death)
- Richland Parish – 5,898 cases, 82 deaths (423 new cases and 1 new death)
- Concordia Parish –4,629 cases, 81 deaths (272 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –3,843 cases, 66 deaths (237 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,121 cases, 56 deaths (224 new cases)
- Winn Parish –3,846 cases, 58 deaths (238 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –3,183 cases, 53 deaths (218 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –3,708 cases, 47 deaths (193 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –2,432 cases, 49 deaths (110 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –2,284 cases, 35 deaths (161 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,815 cases, 43 deaths (147 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 876 cases, 10 deaths (46 new cases)