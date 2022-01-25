BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 9,104 new cases and 102 new deaths on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,136,526 and the total number of deaths to 15,476.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 57 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 16 of Tuesday; coming to a total of 2,184 hospitalized patients with 162 on ventilators.

In our area, 7,116 new cases and 16 new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 45,992 total confirmed cases and 640 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: