Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 770 new cases, 10 new deaths on October 27

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 770 new cases and 10 new deaths on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 757,739 and the total number of deaths to 14,506.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 13 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 1 as of Wednesday; coming to a total of 310 hospitalized patients with 53 on ventilators.

In our area, 74 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 31,474 total confirmed cases and 583 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: