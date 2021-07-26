Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 7,592 new cases, 14 new deaths on July 26

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 7,592 new cases and 14 new deaths on Monday, July 26, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 520,435 and the total number of deaths to 10,914.

The number of probable cases increased by 1,367 to 83,356 on Monday while the total number of confirmed cases increased by 6,225 to 435,079. The number of probable deaths increased by 1 to a total of 1,059 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 22 to a total of 9,855. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 213 Monday and the use of ventilators increased by 31 , bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 1,221 with 113 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, LDH reported 430 new cases and 3 new deaths. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 18,089 total confirmed cases and 425 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: