BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 7,313 new cases and 62 new deaths on Friday, January 28, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,160,130 and the total number of deaths to 15,631.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 99 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 12 of Friday; coming to a total of 2,088 hospitalized patients with 169 on ventilators.
In our area, 783 new cases and 22 new deaths were reported on Friday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 47,267 total confirmed cases and 651 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 47,267 cases, 651 deaths (304 new cases and 8 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 11,235 cases, 124 deaths (139 new cases and 1 new death)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,433 cases, 125 deaths (42 new cases and 3 new deaths)
- Franklin Parish – 6,529 cases, 150 deaths (15 new cases and 3 new deaths)
- Union Parish –6,381 cases, 116 deaths (36 new cases and 3 new deaths)
- Richland Parish – 6,047 cases, 84 deaths (23 new cases and 1 new death)
- Concordia Parish –4,721 cases, 84 deaths (20 new cases and 2 new deaths)
- Jackson Parish –4,010 cases, 66 deaths (18 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,156 cases, 56 deaths (5 new cases)
- Winn Parish –3,994 cases, 58 deaths (44 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –3,259 cases, 53 deaths (30 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –3,823 cases, 47 deaths (31 new cases and 1 new death)
- Catahoula Parish –2,524 cases, 49 deaths (29 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –2,312 cases, 35 deaths (11 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,861 cases, 43 deaths (18 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 916 cases, 10 deaths (18 new cases)