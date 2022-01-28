BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 7,313 new cases and 62 new deaths on Friday, January 28, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,160,130 and the total number of deaths to 15,631.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 99 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 12 of Friday; coming to a total of 2,088 hospitalized patients with 169 on ventilators.

In our area, 783 new cases and 22 new deaths were reported on Friday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 47,267 total confirmed cases and 651 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: