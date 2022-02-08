BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,583 new cases and 64 new deaths on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,202,265 and the total number of deaths to 16,016.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 30 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 3 as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 1,538 hospitalized patients with 154 on ventilators.
In our area, 384 new cases and 14 new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 49,384 total confirmed cases and 669 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 49,384 cases, 669 deaths (127 new cases and 3 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 11,842 cases, 127 deaths (67 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,691 cases, 127 deaths (22 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 6,798 cases, 159 deaths (39 new cases and 3 new deaths)
- Union Parish –6,709 cases, 121 deaths (30 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 6,303 cases, 87 deaths (7 new cases and 2 new deaths)
- Concordia Parish –4,959 cases, 88 deaths (14 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –4,201 cases, 68 deaths (9 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,197 cases, 57 deaths (3 new cases)
- Winn Parish –4,250 cases, 58 deaths (15 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –3,466 cases, 56 deaths (12 new cases and 2 new deaths)
- La Salle Parish –4,056 cases, 49 deaths (5 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –2,607 cases, 54 deaths (6 new cases and 3 new deaths)
- East Carroll Parish –2,390 cases, 35 deaths (3 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,938 cases, 45 deaths (21 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 955 cases, 11 deaths (4 new cases and 1 new death)