BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 7,201 new cases and 64 new deaths on Friday, February 4, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,192,375 and the total number of deaths to 15,905.

For more Coronavirus News Click Here

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 70 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 1 as of Friday; coming to a total of 1,821 hospitalized patients with 160 on ventilators.

For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE

In our area, 784 new cases and 17 new deaths were reported on Friday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 49,014 total confirmed cases and 665 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: