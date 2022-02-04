BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 7,201 new cases and 64 new deaths on Friday, February 4, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,192,375 and the total number of deaths to 15,905.
For more Coronavirus News Click Here
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 70 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 1 as of Friday; coming to a total of 1,821 hospitalized patients with 160 on ventilators.
For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE
In our area, 784 new cases and 17 new deaths were reported on Friday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 49,014 total confirmed cases and 665 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 49,014 cases, 665 deaths (476 new cases and 10 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 11,712 cases, 127 deaths (28 new cases and 1 new death)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,636 cases, 127 deaths (20 new cases and 2 new deaths)
- Franklin Parish – 6,733 cases, 155 deaths (42 new cases)
- Union Parish –6,641 cases, 121 deaths (42 new cases and 2 new deaths)
- Richland Parish – 6,261 cases, 85 deaths (52 new cases and 1 new death)
- Concordia Parish –4,903 cases, 87 deaths (20 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –4,174 cases, 68 deaths (24 new cases and 1 new death)
- Madison Parish –3,183 cases, 57 deaths (2 new cases)
- Winn Parish –4,197 cases, 58 deaths (15 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –3,434 cases, 53 deaths (20 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –4,006 cases, 49 deaths (16 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –2,595 cases, 51 deaths (14 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –2,354 cases, 35 deaths (2 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,910 cases, 44 deaths (11 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 944 cases, 10 deaths (0 new cases)