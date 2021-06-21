Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 683 new cases, 5 new deaths on June 21

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 683 new cases and 5 new deaths on Monday, June 21, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 478,139 and the total number of deaths to 9,684.

The number of probable cases rose to 74,474 on Thursday while the total number of confirmed cases rose to 403,665. The number of probable deaths rose by 4 to a total of 1,009 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 12 to 9,684. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 39 on Monday and the use of ventilators decreased by 5, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 245 with 37 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, 32 new cases and 1 new death were reported and 1 case were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 17,098 total confirmed cases and 416 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: