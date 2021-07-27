Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 6,797 new cases, 20 new deaths on July 27

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 6,797 new cases and 20 new deaths on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 527,253 and the total number of deaths to 10,934.

The number of probable cases increased by 4,775 to 88,131 on Tuesday while the total number of confirmed cases increased by 64,043 to 439,122. The number of probable deaths increased by 2 to a total of 1,061 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 18 to a total of 9,873. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 169 Tuesday and the use of ventilators increased by 14 , bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 1,390 with 127 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, LDH reported 352 new cases, 1 case was rescinded and 4 new deaths. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 18,238 total confirmed cases and 425 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: