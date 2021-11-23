Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 673 new cases, 14 new deaths on November 23

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 673 new cases and 14 new deaths on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 768,714 and the total number of deaths to 14,768.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 8 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 2 as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 194 hospitalized patients with 36 on ventilators.
In our area, 114 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 32,043 total confirmed cases and 596 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 32,043 cases, 596 deaths (39 new cases and 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 7,209 cases, 117 deaths (16 new cases and 1 new death)
- Morehouse Parish – 4,527 cases, 116 deaths (10 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 4,764 cases, 140 deaths (6 new cases)
- Union Parish –4,129 cases, 107 deaths (15 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 4,368 cases, 79 deaths (4 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –3,249 cases, 79 deaths (0 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –2,811 cases, 64 deaths (0 new cases)
- Madison Parish –2,267 cases, 53 deaths (2 new cases)
- Winn Parish –2,651 cases, 58 deaths (6 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –2,088 cases, 51 deaths (3 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –2,780 cases, 46 deaths (5 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –1,788 cases, 48 deaths (2 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –1,646 cases, 31 deaths (0 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,294 cases, 39 deaths (4 new cases)
- Tensas Parish –537 cases, 10 deaths (2 new cases)