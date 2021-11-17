Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 625 new cases, 16 new deaths on November 17

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 625 new cases and 16 new deaths on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 766,391 and the total number of deaths to 14,724.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 14 and the number of patients on ventilators remained the same as of Wednesday; coming to a total of 195 hospitalized patients with 36 on ventilators.

In our area, 113 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 31,888 total confirmed cases and 594 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: