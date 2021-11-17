Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 625 new cases, 16 new deaths on November 17

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 625 new cases and 16 new deaths on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 766,391 and the total number of deaths to 14,724.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 14 and the number of patients on ventilators remained the same as of Wednesday; coming to a total of 195 hospitalized patients with 36 on ventilators.
In our area, 113 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 31,888 total confirmed cases and 594 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 31,888 cases, 594 deaths (37 new cases and 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 7,162 cases, 116 deaths (4 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 4,505 cases, 116 deaths (4 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 4,741 cases, 139 deaths (9 new cases)
- Union Parish –4,093 cases, 106 deaths (8 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 4,355 cases, 79 deaths (6 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –3,245 cases, 79 deaths (5 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –2,804 cases, 64 deaths (2 new cases)
- Madison Parish –2,260 cases, 53 deaths (1 new case)
- Winn Parish –2,644 cases, 58 deaths (3 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –2,057 cases, 50 deaths (6 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –2,760 cases, 46 deaths (10 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –1,785 cases, 48 deaths (1 new case)
- East Carroll Parish –1,639 cases, 31 deaths (8 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,277 cases, 39 deaths (9 new cases)
- Tensas Parish –534 cases, 10 deaths (0 new cases)