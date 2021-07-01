Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 566 new cases, 10 new deaths on July 1

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 415 new cases and 4 new deaths on Thursday, July 1, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 482,035 and the total number of deaths to 10,748.

The number of probable cases increased to 75,589 on Thursday while the total number of confirmed cases increased to 406,446. The number of probable deaths increased by 3, coming to a total of 1,023 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose to 9,725. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 10 on Thursday and the use of ventilators decreased by 1, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 284 with 29 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, 66 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported and 1 case was rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 17,195 total confirmed cases and 419 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: