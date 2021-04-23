Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 544 new cases, 12 new deaths on April 23

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 544 new cases and 12 new deaths on Friday, April 23, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 455,541 and the total number of deaths to 10,336.

The number of probable cases rose by 225 to 68,234 on Friday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 316 to a total of 387,307. The number of probable deaths stayed the same for a total of 903 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 12 to 9,433. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased on Friday by 4 and the use of ventilators went up by 6. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 330 with 47 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, 35 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported while 4 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,474 total confirmed cases and 405 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: