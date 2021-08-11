Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 5,408 new cases, 55 new deaths on August 11

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 5,408 new cases and 55 new deaths on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 601,941 and the total number of deaths to 11,408.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased on Wednesday and the use of ventilators increased as well, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 2,895 with 373 on ventilators.
Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 23,339 total confirmed cases and 479 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 23,339 cases, 479 deaths
- Lincoln Parish – 5,484 cases, 97 deaths
- Morehouse Parish – 3,550 cases, 81 deaths
- Franklin Parish – 3,316 cases, 109 deaths
- Union Parish –2,979 cases, 88 deaths
- Richland Parish – 3,085 cases, 58 deaths
- Concordia Parish –2,472 cases, 62 deaths
- Jackson Parish –2,263 cases, 54 deaths
- Madison Parish –1,772 cases, 44 deaths
- Winn Parish –1,893 cases, 48 deaths
- West Carroll Parish –1,347 cases, 42 deaths
- La Salle Parish –2,048 cases, 39 deaths
- Catahoula Parish –1,399 cases, 39 deaths
- East Carroll Parish –1,282 cases, 28 deaths
- Caldwell Parish – 1,393 cases, 30 deaths
- Tensas Parish –411 cases, 8 deaths