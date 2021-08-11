Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 5,408 new cases, 55 new deaths on August 11

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 5,408 new cases and 55 new deaths on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 601,941 and the total number of deaths to 11,408.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased on Wednesday and the use of ventilators increased as well, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 2,895 with 373 on ventilators.

Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 23,339 total confirmed cases and 479 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: