BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 5,360 new cases and 61 new deaths on Thursday, February 3, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,185,174 and the total number of deaths to 15,841.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 21 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 10 as of Thursday; coming to a total of 1,891 hospitalized patients with 161 on ventilators.
In our area, 671 new cases and 5 new deaths were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 48,538 total confirmed cases and 655 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 48,538 cases, 655 deaths (218 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 11,684 cases, 126 deaths (105 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,616 cases, 125 deaths (26 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 6,691 cases, 155 deaths (26 new cases and 2 new deaths)
- Union Parish –6,599 cases, 119 deaths (29 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 6,209 cases, 84 deaths (32 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –4,883 cases, 87 deaths (47 new cases and 1 new death)
- Jackson Parish –4,150 cases, 67 deaths (57 new cases and 1 new death)
- Madison Parish –3,181 cases, 57 deaths (7 new cases)
- Winn Parish –4,182 cases, 58 deaths (35 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –3,414 cases, 53 deaths (19 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –3,990 cases, 49 deaths (34 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –2,581 cases, 51 deaths (15 new cases and 1 new death)
- East Carroll Parish –2,352 cases, 35 deaths (6 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,899 cases, 44 deaths (1 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 944 cases, 10 deaths (14 new case)