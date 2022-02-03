BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 5,360 new cases and 61 new deaths on Thursday, February 3, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,185,174 and the total number of deaths to 15,841.

For more Coronavirus News Click Here

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 21 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 10 as of Thursday; coming to a total of 1,891 hospitalized patients with 161 on ventilators.

For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE

In our area, 671 new cases and 5 new deaths were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 48,538 total confirmed cases and 655 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: